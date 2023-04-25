Zhejiang procuratorate approves arrest of Taiwan resident suspected of endangering national security

Photo: Screenshot from cctv.com





The Wenzhou procuratorate in East China’s Zhejiang Province has approved the arrest of Yang Chih-yuan on suspicion of crimes of splitting the country, according to China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) on Tuesday. Yang, a resident from the Taiwan island, is suspected of engaging in separatist activities and endangering national security.Yang’s case was transferred to Wenzhou procuratorial authority for examination for prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the Wenzhou state security bureau in Zhejiang, the SPP said.Further handling of the case is underway, according to the SPP.Yang was detained by the national security organ of Wenzhou in early August 2022. Yang, born in Taichung in 1990, has been a long-time advocate of “Taiwan independence,” and colluded with others to establish an illegal organization with the aim of “pushing for Taiwan to become a sovereign state and join the United Nations,” according to Xinhua News Agency.