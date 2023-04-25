Xi'an launches first special China-Europe freight train taking Geely autos to Russia

Geely Automobile unveils its Lynk & Co. Zero Concept vehicle during a launch event in Beijing, on September 23, 2020. Photo: VCG

Xi'an International Trade & Logistics Park in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province recently operated a special China-Europe freight train for autos produced by Chinese car maker Geely, the operator told the Global Times on Tuesday.The freight train carried 165 Geely autos departing from Xi'an on Sunday and will arrive at Moscow after 15 days via Alashankou Port in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.A representative from Geely said China-Europe freight train shortened the transport time from 45 to 60 days for marine shipments to just 15 days, as well as lowering transport costs. This development represents a substantial step forward in boosting the local manufacturing industry in Xi'an."China-Europe freight train will lift Geely's monthly auto exports to over 1,000, and expand the export product category to auto parts," said the representative.Xi'an International Trade & Logistics Park is one of the transport hubs for the China-Europe freight train, which operates 59 railways routes including 18 international container transport routes. It has an annual facilitation capacity of 5.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units.In the first quarter of 2023, Xi'an reported a record high of 1,103 China-Europe freight trains departing, a year-on-year increase of 39.6 percent.