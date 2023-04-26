CHINA / SOCIETY
Panda craze persists
By Global Times Published: Apr 26, 2023 08:30 PM
Editor's Note:

Recently, topics related to the giant panda have sparked heated discussions not only on Chinese social media platforms, but also on social media all over the world. First, Ya Ya, a female giant panda living in the US, won the hearts of the public for her health condition; in mid February, the Japanese people waved farewell, with tears, to Xiang Xiang, a 5-year-old giant panda born in Tokyo's Ueno Zoo; and people across China flooded to watch the beloved and adorable giant panda Meng Lan in the Beijing Zoo and they swarmed the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding to see He Hua, aka Hua Hua. All these demonstrate that craze for the giant panda, as a typical admirable image of China, has swept the world and won't cool down soon.

Panda craze persists Graphics: Liu Xidan, Chen He, Tang Tengfei, Liu Xiangya/GT

