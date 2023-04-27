China to build integrated positioning, navigation system based on next generation of BDS by 2035

BeiDou

China aims to build a more ubiquitous, integrated, and intelligent comprehensive system with the next generation BeiDou System (BDS) at its core by 2035 to provide efficient positioning, navigation and timing services, according to the China Satellite Navigation Annual Conference held in Beijing on Wednesday.With the theme of "digital economy, intelligent navigation," the annual conference which runs from Wednesday to Friday aims to use BDS to play a greater and more important role in national economic construction and social development.More than 4,000 people from the domestic and foreign satellite navigation industry attended the conference online and offline.The experts and scholars are expected to comprehensively discuss the prospects and huge potential of the innovative integration of digital economy and satellite navigation.During the conference the first batch of 14 enterprises were awarded the Beidou basic product certification.BDS has achieved large-scale application in many domestic industries and fields, and has become an important scientific and technological force enabling economic and social development.By the end of 2021, the total number of terminal products with BDS positioning functions exceeded 1.2 billion units.In the field of transportation, BDS has been applied in more than 7.9 million cars, 47,000 ships, and 40,000 postal and express delivery vehicles.In the agricultural sector, the BDS autonomous driving system has been installed in more than 100,000 agricultural machines nationwide.In the field of water conservancy, BDS has been applied in 2,587 reservoirs to serve hydrological monitoring.