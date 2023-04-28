PLA Eastern Theater Command tracks, monitors US warplane’s flight over Taiwan Straits: spokesperson

A warplane of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducts operations around the Taiwan Island, Aug 4, 2022. (Photo: Xinhua)

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has closely tracked and monitored a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft that flew over the Taiwan Straits on Friday, a spokesperson from the PLA Eastern Theater Command said while warning that the theater command's troops remain on high alert to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and regional peace and stability.

The US Navy's 7th Fleet said a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance plane flew through the Taiwan Straits, Reuters reported.Senior Colonel Shi Yi, the spokesperson for PLA Eastern Theater Command said the theater command organized forces and tracked and monitored the whole flight, and remained on high alert.Recently, US warplanes have frequently operated provocative missions in the region, which fully demonstrates that the US is a saboteur of peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, and troublemaker in the region.The PLA Eastern Theater Command will remain highly vigilant at all times, and stand firm in defending national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability.Global Times