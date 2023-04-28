China expresses strong protest over Philippine vessels’ intrusion, says Chinese coast guard’s response ‘professional’, ‘restrained’

Vessels of the China Coast Guard conduct law enforcement exercises in an undisclosed area in Autumn 2022. Photo: Screenshot from WeChat account of China Coast Guard







After two Philippine coast guard vessels intruded into the waters off the Ren'ai Reef without Chinese permission and deliberately made provocative moves, Chinese coast guard vessels safeguarded China's territorial sovereignty and maritime order, in accordance with the law, and took measures to avoid the dangerous approach of the Philippine vessels and avoid a collision, according to a spokesperson from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Mao Ning, the spokesperson, said that the two Philippine vessels barged into the waters off the Ren'ai Reef, a ring reef among China's Nansha Islands on April 23. The Chinese coast guard vessels' response was professional and restrained.The Philippine Coast Guard has said two of its vessels were involved in a "confrontation" with the Chinese navy in the South China Sea and accused the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) of engaging in "dangerous maneuvers," according to media reports on Friday.Mao said it was a premeditated and provocative action for the Philippine vessels to barge into the waters off the Ren'ai Reef with journalists on board. It aimed to deliberately find fault with China and hype a potential incident.China expressed strong dissatisfaction and protest over Philippine's act, and urged the Philippines to respect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea; while at the same time stop actions that could further complicate the situation, according to Mao.