Labor unions in Taiwan island launch protest against DPP’s incompetent governance, poor labor policies

On Monday, the International Workers' Day, several labor unions on the island of Taiwan launched the "2023 May Day Action Alliance" demonstration to express their indignation against the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities. Thousands of workers, from all over Taiwan, shouted for higher wages, more holidays and labor rights, accusing the DPP authorities of incompetence and dereliction of duty that hurt Taiwan's workers and young people.Members of the Labor Party of Taiwan, one of the main organizers of the event, told media that looking back at the past nearly eight years of the DPP's governance, the DPP authorities have presented a disappointing report card for labor.In recent years, working conditions in Taiwan have shown a trend of deterioration in terms of working hours and wage growth. Taiwan's political parties, including the Kuomintang and the People's Party, have all criticized the DPP for its labor policies.Taiwan local media China Times once commented, at the end of 2016, regional leader Tsai Ing-wen once declared that "workers are the softest spot in the DPP's heart." However, when it comes to labor rights and interests, Tsai has changed her face, telling workers to "talk to their bosses themselves." After more than seven years of Tsai's governance, labors in the island have been disappointed time and time again, and now it is "time to wake up from the dream.""Today, the situation for Taiwan's workers is increasingly dire, they are living on the edge of subsistence. Taiwan's 'democracy' is a 'democracy' of the rich and the few." said Luo Mei-wen, founding chairman of the Labor Party of Taiwan. Luo also pointed out that the DPP authorities have clung to the thighs of the US and Japan, heading for war while subject Taiwan's workers to double oppression.After multiple disappointments, labor groups are demanding that the DPP face up to the problems in its past policies, listen to the voices of workers, propose reform plans, and improve the deteriorating labor environment on the island.Global Times