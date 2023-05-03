Eight mainland residents facing possible ban from entering Macao SAR after casino brawl

A screenshot from a video of the incident shared by youth.cn Qingfengxia

Eight residents from the Chinese mainland who were involved in a suspected fight in a casino in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) during the May Day holidays are facing a possible ban from entering the city, according to local media reports.Videos of a suspected fight in a Macao casino which took place on early Monday have been widely circulated online after a brawl broke out over a gaming dispute. Several individuals from both sides joined in the argument before fighting began, according to local media. Local police were quickly on the scene, and all eight suspects are being dealt with by officials.Wong Sio-chak, secretary for security of the Macao SAR government, said on Monday that the incident badly affected Macao SAR's image. Consideration is being given to all eight suspects being barred from entering Macao SAR's casinos and prohibited from entering Macao, said the official.Both sides were seen in the online footage fighting with each other. One of the suspects was treated for minor injuries at hospital and has since been discharged, according to RTHK.Global Times