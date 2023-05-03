China calls on WTO to strengthen oversight of US trade protectionism, violations

Photo:VCG

China has criticized US government's discriminatory subsidy policies and administrative measures, calling on the WTO to strengthen supervision of US practices that violate WTO rules during the regular meeting of the Committee on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures held in Geneva on Tuesday, China Media Group reported on Wednesday.In the statement, China pointed out that the Inflation Reduction Act introduced by the Biden administration in 2022, was a protectionist measure in the disguise of "green development". In its specific implementation rules, the US arbitrarily interpreted "free trade agreements" and has seriously undermined global trade rules.China noted that the US semiconductor subsidy policy, together with its export control measures, has disrupted the global chip supply chain, reflecting the US' "Cold War thinking" and "trade bullying" when it comes to normal trade. The US' actions not only severely damage the interests of the Chinese side, but also hurt the interests of all parties, including the US itself and its allies.China called on the US to eliminate discriminatory and distorting subsidy measures that are not in line with WTO principles. Adding that the WTO should strengthen its supervision of US violations, and WTO members should work together to maintain the stability and resilience of the global semiconductor supply and value chain.The US Semiconductor Industry Association said that American semiconductor companies want access to the Chinese market despite US government citing national security concerns and require clear rules from the Biden administration, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday."It's our biggest market and we're not the only industry that lays claim to that," said John Neuffer, the president and chief executive officer of the association. "Our view is that we need to play in that market."Global Times