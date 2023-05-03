Political, civil groups in Taiwan protest US arms dealers' visit

More than 200 people from a dozen of political and civil groups in the island of Taiwan on Wednesday protest “Taiwan independence” and the US’ inciting conflicts and interference. Photo: Courtesy to Wang Zheng

More than 200 people from a dozen of political and civil groups in the island of Taiwan on Wednesday started a joint activity to protest "Taiwan independence" and the US' inciting conflicts and interference as a group of American defense contractors visit the island on the same day, the Global Times has learned from the organizers of the event.A delegation of US defense contractors and a former senior leader of the US Marine Corps pledged the beginning of deeper cooperation with Taiwan on Wednesday, AP reported."The US arms dealers are coming to Taiwan to tout for conflicts!" said Wu Jung-yuan, chairman of the Labor Party and also a convener of the Cross-Straits Peace Forum. He noted that the US has incited the conflict in the Ukraine and the DPP authority's invitation extended to US arms dealers to visit the island of Taiwan is like "bringing the wolf into the room," which will push the island to the brink of crisis.Wu said that people in the island of Taiwan have the right to say no to conflict.Echoing Wu, protestors uttered the slogan of "No war, we want peace!" and "No weapon, we want peace" in the streets on Wednesday with may criticized the US for dumping weapons to the island.The US is the biggest arms dealer in the world and the US arms merchants are coming to the island to sell their weapons. The DPP authority is using the money of the Taiwan people to please the US and it is seeking "Taiwan independence" by sacrificing local residents' security, according to a release by the organizers of the protest sent to the Global Times.Aside from opposing the US' plan to destroy the island of Taiwan, the Wednesday event also called for the people in the island to take actions to prevent the island from falling into conflicts. People in the island will never be the cannon fodder of the US or the separatists for "Taiwan independence" and only by upholding the one-China principle, the cross-Straits stability can be ensured, said the release of the event.