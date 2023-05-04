Western politicians interfering with HKSAR judiciary only brings shame upon themselves: Chinese authorities

A view of Hong Kong Photo: VCG

The Commissioner’s Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) issued a statement on Thursday to warn certain politicians in the West that interfering with the judiciary of the HKSAR will only bring shame upon themselves.The spokesperson for the Commissioner’s Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR expressed strong condemnation and resolute opposition in the statement against the resolution concocted by the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the Hong Kong-related fallacies delivered by the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), which openly defame and smear China’s National Security Law (NSL) for Hong Kong and the rule of law and human rights situation in the HKSAR and provide support for anti-China elements like Jimmy Lai.The spokesperson pointed out that the actions of the Western politicians will only expose their own ugliness and allow the world to see their true nature and sinister intentions in colluding with and sheltering anti-China elements and interfering with and disrupting the rule of law in the HKSAR.According to the spokesperson, since the return of Hong Kong to the motherland, the practice of the One Country, Two Systems has been widely recognized as a success, receiving strong support from the over 1.4 billion Chinese people, including the people of Hong Kong, while gaining praise from the international community. Under the protection of NSL and the new electoral system, the rule of law in HKSAR has returned to the right track, and the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong citizens have been better protected in a more secure environment. People in Hong Kong from all walks of life and the international community have truly felt the positive impact across Hong Kong and have full confidence in the prospects of the HKSAR in future development.The spokesperson emphasized that the rule of law is the cornerstone of Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability, and the society of Hong Kong must operate under the rule of law.People will not forget that during the “anti-extradition bill” turmoil, the “Hong Kong independence” forces and the black-clad rioters went on the rampage, and the external forces openly instigated “color revolution” activities, the spokesperson said, adding that there were riots, looting, and arson everywhere, with the intention of separating Hong Kong from the motherland.People will not forget either that anti-China elements like Jimmy Lai made provocations, openly begging the US to sanction the Chinese mainland and the HKSAR and even clamoring to “fight for the US.” The crimes they have committed must be punished by the law, the spokesperson added.The spokesperson stressed that the days when external forces could arbitrarily point fingers at and stir up trouble in Hong Kong’s affairs are gone forever. The fact of the successful practice of One Country, Two Systems principle cannot be distorted or reversed by the groundless smears, and the historical process of One Country, Two Systems which moves forward steadily cannot be stopped by so-called declarations or resolutions.We urge Western politicians to correct their position, recognize reality, immediately stop interfering with and defaming the One Country, Two Systems principle and Hong Kong's affairs, or they will only suffer repeated failures, the spokesperson said.Global Times