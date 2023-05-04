CHINA / ODD
Giant panda surrounded by swarms of bees, but only keeper gets stung
By Global Times Published: May 04, 2023 08:07 PM Updated: May 04, 2023 08:05 PM
The giant panda Yuanxiao from Qingdao, East China’s Shandong Province, was recently recorded accidentally knocking down a suspected beehive while playing on a swing, which fell right onto Yuanxiao’s belly. Photo: web

The giant panda Yuanxiao from Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province, was recently recorded accidentally knocking down a suspected beehive while playing on a swing, which fell right onto Yuanxiao's belly. Yuanxiao immediately escaped the scene and the incident has attracted widespread attention.

Staff members from the zoo later responded that Yuanxiao was fine, but the keeper was stung while cleaning up the mess, with no serious consequences. It is said that the bees were likely attracted by the sweet treats fed to Yuanxiao. After learning how events unfolded, netizens gleefully took to social media platforms because this is not the first time Yuanxiao has encountered such an "accident."

Yuanxiao has a twin brother named Yuanda. When they were two years old, Yuanda fought with an older panda Wuyi at the research base.

Unexpectedly, the fight didn't cause any harm to the two pandas, but the curious Yuanxiao watching the fight nearby ended up with a broken leg and had to undergo surgery with its fur shaved off, making it look like a pitiful panda without "pants." "This child is really naughty," a netizen joked.




