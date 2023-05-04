ARTS / CULTURE & LEISURE
Culture Beat: 'Long Live The Vigor'
By Global Times Published: May 04, 2023 10:48 PM
Artworks on display at the exhibition Photo: Courtesy of the West Bund Art Center

On Saturday, the exhibition Long Live The Vigor kicked off at the West Bund Art Center in Shanghai, showcasing artworks created by teachers at the Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) when they were young and the works of CAFA graduates since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949.

The exhibition, divided into three sections, is displaying 150 artworks ranging from paintings to sculptures and installations from over 100 artists. Following the development of Chinese art in the new age, the exhibition presents visitors with the past and future of the industry represented by the CAFA.

The West Bund Art Center was established within the renovated Shanghai Aircraft Manufacturing Factory and has now become one of the main cultural venues in the city's Xuhui district.
