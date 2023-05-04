Mother of all disorder Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and cybersecurity company 360 jointly released an investigation report on Thursday, revealing the long-standing use of cyber attacks by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) against other countries. While this is an "eye-opener" for many people, the CIA's obsession and ability to create unrest disturb them significantly.According to the report, the CIA has incited "color revolutions" around the world by adopting technological methods. This includes a non-traditional regime change technology called "swarming" that US' RAND Corporation has spent several years developing. The tool is used to help a large number of young people connected through the internet join the "one shot for another place" mobile protest movement. It shows that the CIA's techniques are constantly evolving in response to changing environments. Just imagine: How can the world be peaceful when such modern tools are in the hands of the CIA, which has a tradition of "lying, cheating and stealing?"From its establishment in 1947, the CIA has existed as a weapon for Washington's political warfare toward foreign targets. According to statistics, the CIA has overthrown or attempted to overthrow at least 50 legal governments of other countries over the decades, though it only recognized seven of these instances. The CIA's secret manipulations were behind the "Orange Revolution" and "Revolution of Dignity" in Ukraine and the "Sunflower Movement" in China's Taiwan island. These are open secrets. It is widely believed that what is listed in the Thursday report is only the tip of the iceberg of the CIA's covert operations.These activities have once again confirmed the US' title of the "biggest source of chaos in the world," while the CIA is the black hand that messes up the world to maintain US hegemony. Wherever the CIA goes, there will be chaos. The CIA is not only an intelligence agency, but also a tool for the US to incite "peaceful evolution" and "color revolution," even to achieve regime change through violence. It is like a syringe filled with viruses, silently stabbing countries with a hidden needle and leaving a festering wound. All other countries need to be on the highest level of alert to CIA's operations at all times, because if it gets its way, the consequences will likely be unbearable.Over the years, the US has launched "color revolutions" through the CIA around the world. Washington does not care how much social unrest it causes and how painful the price the local people pay. No matter how many people die, it is just a number to Washington, not to mention other damages. All the US cares about is whether the person who comes to power is a puppet that obeys US' orders.We all know that each country has its own national conditions and development logic. Its power generation and operation mechanism also has its own characteristics. The US, with the help of massive hidden illegal acts, black money and other means, artificially distorts other countries' internal logic, destroys the natural political laws and rhythms, and bluntly interferes in their internal affairs. What have such acts brought? It is the devastation and destruction of Syria, the bloodshed on the Ukrainian battlefield and the tragedy of many other countries.However, it cannot be denied that the international community is not always united against the CIA, a black hand that uses every possible means to achieve its goals and disregards the sovereignty of other countries. It is precisely because of this that the CIA has had opportunities and conditions to intervene everywhere and has never been effectively restrained. We cannot become accustomed to the CIA's heinous actions, and the international community needs to collectively resist the illegal acts of the US in violating the privacy of citizens and enterprises and the secrets of other countries to make the world a better and more peaceful place.Some countries dare not say "no" to the US, even if it means tolerating the US' illegal, coercive, and unethical behaviors; some countries have even developed Stockholm syndrome under the long-term domination of American hegemony. This can be seen clearly from the words and actions of certain heads of state during their recent visits to the US. Furthermore, some countries, such as the "Five Eyes" countries and Japan, which is eager to become the "sixth eye," have served as accomplices to the CIA due to their own selfishness and ulterior motives. All these countries bear varying degrees of responsibility that cannot be shirked for the crimes committed by the CIA.Undoubtedly, China is now one of the biggest targets of the CIA. Some countries have therefore played petty tricks of "leading the disaster to the east," thinking that if the CIA, the pawn of US hegemony, accurately targets China, they themselves will avoid being hurt. This is a very naive view, and reality will surely teach them a lesson. China has become the main force in safeguarding international fairness, justice and rules. The CIA's use of despicable means may fool some people in the short term, but not in the long run. The ultimate collapse of American political morality will ultimately backfire, leading to an utter failure of the CIA.