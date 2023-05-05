Back to work

Crowds are seen at the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station on May 4, 2023. It is the first working day after the five-day May Day holidays during which China saw a travel boom with 274 million trips made across the country. Photo: VCG
A crowd of visitors to the Beijing Zoo watch a giant panda on May 3, 2023, the last ...
Chinese tourists did not waste the opportunity to enjoy their warm bright spring holiday time after three years ...
Tourist arrivals and revenue rose in a number of Chinese provinces during the May Day holiday travel rush ...