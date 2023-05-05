PHOTO / CHINA
Back to work
By VCG Published: May 05, 2023 12:09 AM
Crowds are seen at the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station on May 4, 2023. It is the first working day after the five-day May Day holidays during which China saw a travel boom with 274 million trips made across the country. Photo: VCG

