Video clip of kindergarten teacher singing nursery rhyme goes viral online

Photo: Screenshot of Douyin

A video clip of a kindergarten teacher teaching children to sing a nursery rhyme has gone viral online, with numerous netizens saying they felt healed by the nursery rhyme's rhythm and cute message.The video was posted in April by a kindergarten teacher based in Wuhan in Central China's Hubei Province, and it has gained more than 8.3 million likes and 784,000 comments with over 100 million views on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.Following the simple lyrics to the rhyme, "planting flowers in the garden," the teacher made the gesture of digging soil in the garden and blooming like a flower. Netizens said the melody has kept repeating in their mind as the teacher's voice is very comforting, gentle and natural, relieving their exhaustion and arousing their childlike innocence."This song can resonate with so many people. It is probably because in this tiresome reality, only such a relaxing and fun children's song can ease people's minds," wrote a netizen.Global Times