African people have biggest say in success of China-Africa cooperation: Chinese FM

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

China has carried out practical cooperation in response to Africa's needs, expanding new areas and driving forces, and the fruits of such cooperation have spread across Africa. The benefits to the African people of cooperation are self-evident, said the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.The remarks made by Mao Ning, a spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, came in response to US claims that China's economic activities in Africa pose a debt risk to the continent."It is the African people who have the biggest say in the success of China-Africa cooperation," said Mao on Friday during a regular press conference.Mao cited the Kafue Bulk Water Supply Project built by China in Zambia, which reduces local carbon emissions by 663,500 tons every year and generates over $1 million in electricity revenue every day.The China-built Mombasa-Nairobi Railway in Kenya has created 46,000 local jobs, and more than 80 percent of its employees are locals. Nearly 7,000 passengers and 18,000 tons of cargo arrive at the destinations every day, according to Mao.

Train crew Fionah communicates with passengers on a Mombasa-Nairobi Railway passenger train, July 29, 2022. Launched on May 31, 2017, the 480 km Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), financed mainly by China and constructed by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), has fostered job creation for local people. Photo: Xinhua

"China actively supports the building of the African-led Great Green Wall initiative and has helped relevant countries make new progress in combating desertification. At the same time, the Chinese government encourages Chinese enterprises in Africa to actively fulfill their social responsibilities," said Mao.She noted that international financial institutions and commercial creditors are Africa's largest creditors."We have noted that while enjoying the dividends of dollar hegemony, the US makes irresponsible remarks on the legitimate financing cooperation of African countries."The US forbids others to do what it is doing itself," said Mao.In fact, the aggressive interest rate hike policy of the US has pushed up the financing and debt repayment costs of African countries, which is an important cause of their debt problems, the spokesperson stressed.When looking at China-Africa cooperation, the US should abandon its "sour grapes" mentality and be more open and inclusive. Let cooperation be less about making things out of thin air and more about real money, with less zero-sum games and more win-win cooperation, said Mao.Global Times