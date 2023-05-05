While other countries rush to rescue their citizens from war zone, America abandons them

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

The US argues that the Chinese government does not care about its people. By contrast, the argument goes, the US is governed by a "democratic," "elected" government, and thus, cares about its people. It then makes the conclusion that the US protects its citizens, wherever in the world they might be, while China doesn't care about its citizens even in China, let alone across the globe.So goes the propaganda.And as usual with the West, its propagandists are following the dictum of their spiritual guru, Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels: Psychological Projection, the art of accusing the enemy of that which you are yourself guilty and of possessing the qualities that you possess (which perhaps helps explain why many white Westerners consider non-white races to be subhuman).Sudan is in the midst of a civil war. The country is spiraling into a crisis, exacerbated by decades of Western sanctions and warmongering that has kept the nation poor, not to mention Western imperialism that has devastated the region for centuries.As expected, multiple countries are rushing to Sudan to rescue their citizens. The situation is getting worse, that even the otherwise apathetic regimes of Western countries are taking action.But not the benevolent United States. "It is not our standard procedure to evacuate American citizens living abroad," proclaimed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, a black Haitian-American and spokesperson for the civilization that once enslaved her ancestors.This is not surprising. If the US can commit mass murder against its own people at home, if its police forces can kill thousands of civilians on the streets (it admits to killing only 1,000 each year), if it can encourage Americans to consume deadly drugs for profits which kill them by the tens of thousands each year - it is hardly about to start caring about black US nationals stuck in a war zone.Indeed, the racial composition of Americans in Sudan could explain US' malice. Many of them are likely to be black, and thus at the bottom of the racial hierarchy that US governance is based upon.Chattel slavery of people of African descent is the foundation of the United States. Today, while slavery has technically been "abolished," it continues surreptitiously in a vast gulag of internment camps known as "prisons," where blacks have a disproportionate presence.Black Americans are even overrepresented in police killings; there are few races US cops enjoy killing more. Proportionally, far more blacks died from COVID-19 than whites. Infant mortality rates are higher for black infants than for white ones, and suicide rates among children are almost twice as high.This could perhaps help explain why the US regime displays such vindictiveness toward its nationals stuck in the war in Sudan. There are an estimated 16,000 US nationals stranded in the country, perhaps more than those of any other nation. While the regime has evacuated its embassy staff (which are more likely to be white), it won't help the remaining US citizens, many of whom are probably black. The way America's leaders see it, "the only good black person is a dead one."Or a comprador who can be useful to the regime, like spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.The rank malice of the US regime stands in stark contrast to the attitude of many other countries, including India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and even a few Western ones that have initiated rescue operations.Yet, the example of China, the most important target of the US propaganda machine, is particularly instructive. This is the one country that Western propaganda maligns the most as being uncaring and ruthless toward its citizens.Ironically, China has already launched active emergency operations. It has rescued more than 1,300 of its citizens so far, and has helped many other countries with their citizens as well.This puts US propagandists in an awkward position. It is just the latest in a series of cases where the world has witnessed China's actions as the complete opposite of their portrayal in Western mouthpieces and "news" media.The superpower, as the US regime likes to call itself, has the richest military on Earth, countless military bases and personnel spread across the planet. It can literally print its own money - but can't evacuate its own citizens from a war zone.The difference between people's lived experience and US propaganda has never been starker. Despite the US' best efforts to malign China, China keeps making friends and partners across the globe.No wonder that fewer and fewer people today are falling for Western anti-China propaganda. While the "authoritarian Chinese regime" continues to protect and rescue Chinese nationals wherever they may be - it seems the US will only rescue its citizens in Hollywood movies.The author is an Indian commentator who writes about China, India, the US and global issues. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn