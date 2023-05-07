Chinese tech companies introduce more products to improve innovation capability

People inspect products in the industrial automation and intelligent manufacturing exhibition area at the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, on April 16, 2023. Chinese exhibitors are showcasing many cutting-edge tech products despite the complex global trading environment, going all out to win orders. Photo: VCG

Chinese tech companies are introducing more products to improve their innovative capability, showing their potential to boost China's economic growth.Zhejiang Sineva Intelligent Technology Co, a tech company aiming to provide mobile robot solutions, recently launched a series of mobile robots, in a bid to improve the intelligence and digitalization of plant operation together with its global partners.The robots are designed for accurate grasping, connecting and handling, automatic loading and unloading, the company said, explaining that one of the robots, the "sink robot", is equipped for the semiconductor industry, and it is mainly used for wafer cleaning and tank handling as part of the silicon wafer manufacturing process.The WR600, which can move the sink and the Open Casette, is a connection for the semiconductor production line from cleaning equipment to grinding equipment, while the P800 picking robot can reduce duplication of labor, reduce manual ineffective tasks, and maximize workers' efficiency, and can be used for the digital logistics industry."Combined with advanced technology and product strength, our company helps customers improve the level of digitization and intelligence in production and operations, this has always been our target", said Liu Changlun, CEO of Zhejiang Sineva.China's listed innovation-driven enterprises reported solid revenue and rising profits during 2022 along with intensified spending on research and development.Market data showed that the revenue and net profit growth of enterprises has outpaced the market average. Firms listed on the sci-tech innovation board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange saw their net profits rise by 6 percent year-on-year to a total of 113.589 billion yuan ($16.44 billion), according to the Shanghai bourse, Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.A key meeting held on Friday by the top decision-making body for China's financial affairs has called for accelerated construction of the country's modern industrial system, backed by the real economy while advancing Chinese modernization with support from high-quality development leveraging the country's consumer base.Speeding up the buildup of the modern industrial system backed by the real economy will determine whether China will be able to gain a strategic lead in global competition, and the nation needs to take into consideration the new science and technology revolution including artificial intelligence and adopt a harmonious development approach with nature, notes from the meeting said.Revenues of industrial firms with annual main business revenues of at least 20 million yuan bucked a negative growth trend from November last year by registering 0.6 percent growth in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.China has set a strategic goal to develop itself into a manufacturing powerhouse from 2021 to 2025, forging ahead on greater innovation and economy-wide vitality.Boasting the world's most comprehensive industrial system with more quality and high-end products churned out by Chinese manufacturers, the transition from "made in China" to "designed in China" is kicking into high gear.Global Times