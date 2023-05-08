Trends: Publication of the Arabic version of 'Monkey King' deepens mutual understanding

Pet Hotel Photo: Courtesy of Tencent Video Po in Kung Fu Panda 3 Photo: IC The Monkey King Photo: IC

A new book conference, Classic Stories Going Overseas - China-Jordan Friendship Co-construction, was held in Beijing recently. The main focus of the conference was the recent publication of the Arabic version of the Monkey King series of novels in Jordan.The book series, which features the Monkey King from the classic book Journey to the West as the main character, is a bridge for people from both countries to further understand each other's culture. The book series is a representative case of China-Jordan cultural exchanges.In the future, people from all walks of life in both China and Jordan should work together to deepen the two countries' strategic partnership, in order to enhance the friendship between nations.During Saturday's National Swimming Championships in Hangzhou, Chinese swimmer Chen Juner broke the national record with a 1:54.16 in the men's 200 meter butterfly, 15 years after veteran swimmer Wu Peng set the 1:54.35 record at the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008. The event has been widely recognized as "the event for warriors" by insiders due to its extremely high physical demands. Chen later posted on social media: "I finished work very happy today." "In the next two years, my goal will be breaking the national record, and my bigger goal is the world record, of course," Chen once said before his win.Recently a movie culture week celebrating the traditional Shangsi festival, or Double Third Festival, kicked off in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The festival, so named because it lands on the third day of the third month of the Chinese calendar, is an important traditional event celebrated by many different countries. The 12 movies screened at the festival, with themes varying from poverty alleviation to hometown construction, vividly show the stories of people of all ethnic groups in China working together to overcome obstacles and strive to build a stronger country.