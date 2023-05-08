Chinese FM Qin Gang meets with US envoy to China

Photo: fmprc.gov.cn

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns on Monday in Beijing, stating that the top priority is to stabilize China-US relations, to avoid a downward spiral, and to prevent accidents between the two major countries.Preventing accidents between China and the US is the fundamental consensus and bottom line. China will adhere to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. It is hoped that the US side will reflect deeply, meet China halfway, and push China-US relations out of the predicament and back on track, Qin told Burns.