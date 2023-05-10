Motorcycle rider dies in stunt accident; case under investigation

Photo: Screenshot of video from Jiupai News







A motorcycle stunt rider died in an accident during a stunt on Tuesday, after being hit by a motorcycle at Xiangshan Global Studios in Xiangshan county, East China's Zhejiang Province.The county authorities expressed deep condolences to the family members of the deceased, and they will deal with the follow-up matters with the performance company. The relevant departments went to the site immediately.The rider was taken to hospital, but did not survive. The stunt project has been suspended, said Xiangshan Global Studios via its official Weibo account on Tuesday.Video footage shows that a rider was driving a motorcycle to perform a jump, but the rider suddenly became separated from the motorcycle and fell to the ground. Some people screamed at the scene, according to media reports.The cause of the accident is still under investigation and it has been reported to the police.The team involved in the stunt started to perform at Xiangshan Global Studios in 2022, but the performance was suspended immediately after the accident, according to Jiupai News. The resumption will be announced at a later date.Global Times