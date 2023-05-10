Girl scratching lottery ticket in front of the God of Fortune fails to win prize Photo: web







Temples in China, which used to be the realm of the silver-haired, have been receiving more and more visitors from the younger generations.Recently, a video of a girl scratching a lottery ticket before the temple of the God of Fortune to seek wealth went on viral in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province. Later, according to the girl who scratched the lottery ticket, she did not win any prize. A viral sentence goes "Between going to work, young people choose to go to temples." However, many tourists said that visiting temples is also a method to get some mental relief when one gets too stressful."Wishing for hitting the jackpot does not mean I do not work hard but only sit there and wait for good luck."