Doctor uses CT to check durian pulp, teach science to students

A doctor from Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province, chose to use CT for durian to popularize medical technology. Photo: web







As the season of durian ripening arrives, the flesh rate of durian has become a focus of attention for durian lovers. On Monday, a doctor from Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province, chose to use CT for durian to popularize medical technology and let netizens see the power of science.Guo, the doctor, said that her team would do medical technology popularization for primary and secondary school students every year.During the durian ripening season, their original intention was to show everyone the imaging effect of CT on durian intuitively, so that students could more easily understand the principle of CT imaging."Durian has less water content than other fruits but has a higher density, so it will be very clear under the three-dimensional reconstruction display of CT," Guo explained.The science popularization video inspired netizens' imagination. Some netizens also asked whether the same effect could be achieved when passing through security checks at a subway station, which was amusing. Some netizens also said that such a way of popularization of science is very novel, it can not only increase knowledge, but also avoid losses, leaving a deep impression on students.