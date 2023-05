This photo taken on May 7, 2023 shows the combination of the Tianzhou-6 cargo spacecraft and a Long March-7 Y7 carrier rocket transferred to the launching area in south China's Hainan Province. The combination of the Tianzhou-6 cargo spacecraft and a Long March-7 Y7 carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area. The cargo spacecraft will be launched in the near future at an appropriate time. (Photo by Huang Guochang/Xinhua)

China launched a new cargo mission on Wednesday night to transport supplies to its orbiting Tiangong space station, according to the China Manned Space Agency.Carrying the Tianzhou-6 cargo craft, a Long March-7 Y7 rocket lifted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan.