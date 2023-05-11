China's cargo craft Tianzhou-6 docks with space station combination

The cargo craft Tianzhou-6 completed its status setting and docked with the orbiting Tiangong space station on Thursday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said.



At 5:16 a.m. (Beijing Time), Tianzhou-6 docked at the rear docking port of the Tianhe core module, said the CMSA.



The Shenzhou-15 taikonauts onboard the space station will enter the cargo craft and transfer the payloads as scheduled.

