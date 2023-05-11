Chinese FM Qin Gang meets France’s Colonna, says China-Europe relations should not be subject to third-party influence.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna hold talks in Paris on May 10, 2023. Photo: Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

China has always regarded Europe as a comprehensive strategic partner and advocated that the China-Europe relationship is not targeted at any third party, nor is it subjugated to or controlled by any third party, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Paris on Wednesday.Qin is visiting Germany, France and Norway from May 8 to 12 at the invitation of the foreign ministers of the host countries.Qin said that French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to China was a complete success, and China is willing to work with France to implement the consensus reached by the two leaders to promote bilateral relations, including exploring new cooperation areas, building a more resilient China-France supply chain and working together to handle global challenges.Qin said China consistently supported Europe in enhancing strategic autonomy and playing a positive role on the international stage. "China and France, as well as China and Europe, should achieve win-win cooperation in expanding two-way opening up, and build a more stable and trustworthy China-Europe supply chain partnership," Qin emphasized.Colonna told Qin that the French side attaches great importance to the economic relationship with China and does not engage in bloc confrontation. France is willing to strengthen communication with China on major international issues such as the Ukraine crisis to seek more common ground, Colonna said.The two ministers also held consultation as the co-chairs of the China-France high-level dialogue on people-to-people exchange on Wednesday. Qin suggested to first focus on promoting bilateral cooperation in sports, education, language, technological innovation, and tourism."China and France have a responsibility to promote mutual respect and tolerance between cultures and civilizations, eliminate barriers and prejudices, and sow the seeds of peace in the hearts of people around the world," Qin emphasized.Colonna agreed with Qin's suggestion to promote cooperation in tourism and sports as 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, also marking the same year that France will host the Olympics.During Macron's visit to China in early April, the two countries agreed to fully restart exchanges and cooperation in culture, education, science and technology areas to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.