Xi urges submarine crew to become elite force







Chinese President Xi Jinping recently wrote a letter to a submarine crew, urging them to continuously improve their ability to fulfill missions and tasks, and strive to become an elite force with overall competency.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, noted that the submarine force, which operates in the deep sea, is tasked with glorious missions and bears great responsibility.He called on them to make greater contributions to achieve the goals set for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army in 2027.