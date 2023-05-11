China urges EU ‘not to set bad precedent’ after reported EU plans to sanction Chinese firms for alleged cooperation with Russia

Shu Jueting

China urges the EU to cherish the overall situation of China-EU mutual trust and cooperation, act prudently and not set a bad precedent, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Thursday, after reports that the EU has proposed sanctions on Chinese companies over so-called "military aid to Russia."The European Union has proposed sanctions on Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that could be used in weapons to support Russia, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Sunday.Seven Chinese businesses have been listed in a new package of sanctions to be discussed by EU member states this week, the FT report said.China and Russia have carried out normal economic and trade cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win results. The competent Chinese authorities have repeatedly clarified China's position on the Ukraine issue, saying that China will not add fuel to the fire, nor exploit the situation for selfish gain, Shu Jueting, spokesperson of the MOFCOM, said on Thursday."We firmly oppose unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction against China, which have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council, on the grounds of China-Russia cooperation," Shu said.When holding a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang also said that China resolutely opposes unilateral sanctions.China does not sell weapons to parties involved in the Ukraine crisis, and handles the export of dual-use items prudently and in accordance with laws and regulations, Qin said.China resolutely opposes long-arm jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions against other countries based on one's own laws, and will take necessary actions to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, said Qin.Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Monday that China firmly opposes illegal sanctions or long-arm jurisdiction against China citing China-Russia cooperation.On the Ukraine issue, China upholds an objective and just position, actively promotes talks for peace and has played a constructive part in facilitating a political settlement of the crisis. China-Russia economic and trade cooperation is completely aboveboard. It does not target any third party and shall be free from disruption or coercion by any third party, Wang said."If the report you cited is true, the EU move will erode mutual trust and cooperation with China and sharpen division and confrontation in the world, which is extremely dangerous," Wang said in response when asked about the FT report.Global Times