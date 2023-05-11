PLA flotilla spotted in waters near Japan after Tokyo's provocative remarks on Taiwan question

The Type 901 comprehensive supply ship Hulunhu conducts maritime replenishment to the Type 055 destroyers Lhasa and Anshan at an undisclosed sea region in 2022. Photo: Courtesy of the PLA Navy

China will not tolerate Japan interfering in its internal affairs, Chinese experts said, as a flotilla of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy was spotted in waters near Japanese islands after Japan's recent provocative remarks concerning China's Taiwan island.Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force spotted a PLA Navy flotilla consisting of the Type 055 large destroyer Lhasa, a Type 052D destroyer, a Type 054A frigate and a Type 903A comprehensive replenishment ship when the vessels sailed westward between two southern Japanese islands on Thursday, Japan's Ministry of Defense Joint Staff said in a press release on the day.The PLA Navy flotilla was first seen on April 30 when it sailed from the East China Sea through the Tsushima Strait into the Sea of Japan, then from May 5 to 6, it sailed from the Sea of Japan through the Soya Strait into the West Pacific, according to the Japanese press release.This means that the Chinese naval vessels are likely making a clockwise circumnavigation around Japan, as shown in a map with recorded tracks of the flotilla attached to the Japanese press release.While the voyage is likely a routine PLA Navy far sea exercise that does not violate any international law or target any third party, it could be seen as a strong message to Japan, experts said.Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in an interview with Nikkei Asia released on Wednesday that the Taiwan question is a matter of importance not just to Japan but to the entire world.The same day, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi also said that Japan has protested to China through diplomatic channels over "extremely inappropriate" comments related to Tokyo's policy toward Taiwan island made by Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao.At a conference in April 28, Wu said the view that Taiwan island is connected to Japan's security is "absurd and dangerous."China's national defense development aims to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, but China will not tolerate Japan interfering in its internal affairs, Chinese military expert Song Zhongping told the Global Times on Thursday.China has sufficient capabilities to counter Japan's provocations, as shown by the voyage, Song said.Liu Jiangyong, vice dean of the Institute of Modern International Relations at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times that 2022 marked the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan relations and was expected to serve as a new start for the improvement of bilateral ties. But unfortunately, Japan stubbornly hyped the 'China threats' and even listed China as an "unprecedented strategic challenge."Following the new national security plans, Japan would probably become a dangerous country that could take military action against other countries in the following five to 10 years, Liu said.