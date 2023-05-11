China's top diplomat meets US national security advisor for talks on bilateral ties

Photo: VCG





Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan conducted candid, in-depth, substantive and constructive discussions on bilateral ties in Vienna, Austria on Wednesday and Thursday, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, fully expounded China's solemn position on the Taiwan question.The two sides held discussions on removing obstacles in China-US relations and stabilizing the relationship, according to Xinhua.The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Asia-Pacific region and Ukraine and discussed other international and regional issues of common interest.Both sides agreed to continue to make good use of this strategic communication channel.