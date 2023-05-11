Culture Beat: Event showcases art of past 20 years

Twospectators communicate about an artwork at the exhibition Photo: Courtesy of Ming Contemporary Art Museum Exhibition shows ­contemporary art Exhibition shows ­contemporary art

An art exhibition focusing on ­Chinese art development over the past 20 years recently kicked off at the Ming Contemporary Art Museum in Shanghai.The exhibition Beyond 2003-2023 features artworks created by 66 modern and contemporary Chinese artists such as Ding Yi, a Shanghai-based artist known for his "cross (x)" abstract paintings, and Zhou Chunya, an artist who is known for his Green Dogs collection.These figures are iconic representatives of the contemporary Chinese art scene. Their artworks carry unique Chinese cultural characteristics regardless of style or medium.

The exhibition attempts to showcase artists' different views to visitors through the sections Form is Beyond Shape, The Realm of Things and Me, Intentional Conversation and Implication.

Established in 2015, the museum is an intriguing exhibition space that was once a paper machine factory.The space now embraces various forms of contemporary art such as painting, sculpture, poetry and dance performances. It is dedicated to promoting Chinese contemporary art to both domestic and overseas audiences.What Does The River We Share ­Really Entail? - A new art exhibition was recently launched in Beijing to embrace artists from China and Thailand.The show has invited 21 creators from the two countries. They have created artworks regarding the topic of "a shared river" by taking trips to where China and ­Thailand's shared Lancang River, also known as the Mekong River, flows out through the Chinese border.The exhibition was conceived by the Inside-Out Art Museum and the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts (GAFA) Art Gallery. The project is part of GAFA's first pan-Southeast Asian research series program.Besides the show, a documentary trilogy will also be screened during the event.It looks into the art industry's developments in cities of the Pearl River Delta, the Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces along with the other two mega cities of Shanghai and Beijing.