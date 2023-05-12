Wang-Sullivan meeting opens window for breaking China-US diplomatic stalemate but Washington's sincerity essential for meaningful progress

Photo: Xinhua

The meeting between China's top diplomat Wang Yi and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Vienna opens a window for the two countries to remove obstacles and stabilize bilateral relations amid a diplomatic stalemate after the balloon incident, but whether the bilateral relations can be further fixed remains to be seen due to US' problematic China policy and its inconsistent words and actions, analysts said.Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and Sullivan had candid, in-depth, substantive and constructive discussions on bilateral ties in Vienna on Wednesday and Thursday.The two sides held discussions in Vienna on ways to remove obstacles in and stabilize China-US relations, according to a release from the Chinese side on Thursday.The readout released by the White House on Thursday also used the words "candid," "substantive" and "constructive" to describe the discussions. And it mentioned that "this meeting was part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage competition."The release from the Chinese side also noted that both sides agreed to continue to make good use of this channel of strategic communication.The two-day meeting between Wang and Sullivan in Vienna is the highest-ranking meeting of senior officials from China and the US after the US shot down a Chinese deviated balloon in February, bringing "China threat" hype to a new level and further straining bilateral relations, analysts said.The meeting opens a window for the two countries to stabilize the downward bilateral relations and it is a signal for easing tensions. But whether the trend can continue depends on the US - whether it can honor its promises to China, regain rationality in its China policy and stop provocations and respect China's core interests, Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times.Aside from Wang and Sullivan's meeting in Vienna, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met Nicholas Burns, the US ambassador to China, on Thursday and discussed trade relations and economic issues of respective concern, in an engagement which analysts described as a signal that the two sides are touching on some "pragmatic things" that may bear fruit.Also on May 8, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns in Beijing, during which Qin said that the top priority now is to stabilize China-US relations and prevent unexpected accidents between the two major countries.The recent interactions between Chinese and US officials showed that there is a broader space for cooperation between China and the US and the key to improving relations lies in whether the US would take concrete measures in correcting its wrong deeds instead of continuing saying one thing but doing another, analysts said.Recently, the US seemed eager to seek dialogue with China with US media hyped complaints from Washington about China's refusal to reschedule US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit; they also hyped the story that the Chinese Ministry of Defense declined request for a call from the US Department of Defense.Although some Western media said that the US President Joe Biden is pressing for China contact despite the risk of losing clout, Chinese analysts noted that it is the US' common tactics to press China for dialogues when it needs China's cooperation in dealing with some global concerns. However, US' sincerity remains questionable as it still continues the game of saying one thing but doing another.The US is eager to communicate with China as it is facing problems domestically and internationally, Li said, noting that the US government could default on its payment obligation as soon as in early June, which will severely destabilize the global financial system, destroy the US credit and strike huge blow to the US' leading position in the global economy.The US also expects China's cooperation on some global concerns, including on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. But China has reminded the US many times that it cannot expect China to cooperate with the US or help it clean the mess it made while it continues oppressing China with a new Cold War approach, said Li.According to the release from China and the US, Wang and Sullivan also exchanged views on the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, Ukraine and other international and regional issues of shared interest.Aside from the balloon incident in February, the US' hyping of Taiwan question in recent months also further affected the bilateral relations, including US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's meeting with the Taiwan regional leader Tsai Ing-wen in Los Angeles in April.The Taiwan question was also one topic for Wang and Sullivan's meeting in Vienna, during which Wang elaborated on China's solemn position on the Taiwan question in a comprehensive way. The release from the White House mentioned this topic as "cross-Straits issues."To regain China's trust, the US needs to respect China's core interests and correct its wrong doings, including strategic containment, high-tech decoupling and hurting China's core interests by playing the Taiwan card, otherwise, it is not easy to improve the strained bilateral relations, analysts said.China has reiterated its stance for many times at different occasions that the Taiwan question is the core of China's core interests, the bedrock of the political foundation of bilateral ties and the first redline that must not be crossed in China-US relations. The US should get a clear understanding of this and stop further provocations, said analysts.But given the White House's problematic China policy and the influence of US domestic politics, it remains to be seen whether the thawing of bilateral relations can be really pushed forward, said Li.