Police equipment exhibition in Beijing stages cutting-edge technologies to promote modernization of police equipment

The 11th China International Exhibition on Police Equipment (CIEPE), hosted by the Ministry of Public Security, is held in Beijing on May 12, 2023, staging the country’s most cutting-edge technologies to promote the modernization of police equipment. Photo: Liu Caiyu/GT



From anti-terror robot, bullet-proof vehicles, to handheld explosive drug detectors, China's most authoritative police equipment exhibition held in Beijing featured a range of the country's cutting-edge technologies to promote the modernization of police equipment.



An armed SWAT officer's backpack, with two pipes on each side connecting the top and bottom, drew a lot of attention at a SWAT equipment exhibition area. SWAT officers are able to quickly climb the outside wall of the building with the two "suckers" which connect with one end of the tubes, wearing special shoes and without having to rely on rope throwers.



"This special equipment allows SWAT officers to climb the walls for more than 30 minutes while carrying a maximum of 200 kilograms of bear load, which enhances actual combat capabilities of SWAT police," a SWAT police officer from East China's Shandong Province told the Global Times.



Another impressive exhibit was the anti-terror robot named Hunter, which is a small multi-functional combat robot used in anti-terrorism operations, ambushes, border patrol, and underground tunnel operations. It can effectively scout, divert attention, and engage targets.



Two Hunters can form a reconnaissance strike team to perform missions and enter dangerous areas ahead of combat team. The robot is also able to facilitate remote negotiations via full-duplex audio, the Global Times learnt.



At the anti-drug exhibition area, a portable drug testing app system can detect up to nine kinds of drugs simply by testing the hair of drug users, without requiring any special instruments.



Hu Chou from the equipment manufacture told the Global Times the testing result can be shown on phones in seconds, making it an effective tool for police officers during drug raids and daily drug testing scenarios.



The 11th China International Exhibition on Police Equipment (CIEPE), hosted by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), has drawn a total of 619 domestic enterprises and 40 overseas enterprises to participate.



Seizing the favorable opportunities of the current round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, the MPS will vigorously promote the construction of smart public security, Chen Hongtao, an official from the police equipment department of the MPS, said during a press conference on Thursday.



"As time changes, forefront equipment in our daily work needs to be upgraded. The exhibition is an important opportunity to promote the modernization of public security work and improve the combat effectiveness of public security organs," a SWAT police officer from Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan,who preferred to be named as Zheng told the Global Times at the exhibition.



Zheng was looking for police patrolling vehicle specialized for SWAT police at the booth. Pointing to one real-time device installed on police patrolling vehicle, Zheng said the device canidentify suspects' ID in real time through high-definition cameras which would be very useful in their daily patrolling, especially during holidays.



Some purchasers from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reportedly attended the exhibition. It is an important platform for facilitating international police exchanges and cooperation, the MPS said.



The exhibition is a widely influential police equipment exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region and the world, representing the advanced level of development of China's police equipment industry, the Global Times learnt from the MPS.