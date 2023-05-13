China, Netherlands vow to jointly tackle climate change

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands in The Hague, the Netherlands, May 11, 2023. At the invitation of the Dutch government, Han visited the Netherlands from Wednesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Visiting Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and leaders of the Netherlands have agreed to jointly tackle climate change and strengthen green and low carbon cooperation.At the invitation of the Dutch government, Han visited the Netherlands from Wednesday to Friday, where he met with King Willem-Alexander and held talks with Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague.When meeting with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Han first conveyed the cordial greetings and best wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Professor Peng Liyuan to the King and Queen.Han said that under the strategic guidance of President Xi and the King, China-Netherlands relations have maintained healthy and stable development.The bilateral trade volume has grown against the trend and the cooperation in agriculture, water conservancy, transportation, logistics and sustainable development has made steady progress, said the vice president.It is hoped that through this visit, the important consensus reached by President Xi and King Willem-Alexander will be further implemented and the open and pragmatic partnership for comprehensive cooperation between China and the Netherlands will achieve greater development, Han said.He pointed out that the current economic globalization has encountered some difficulties, but the general trend is irreversible.There is great room for China and the Netherlands to cooperate in the fields of green and low carbon development, as well as climate change, Han said, calling on the two sides to work together to meet challenges.He also called for mutual respect, mutual understanding and mutual support between countries of different civilizations, so that they can seek consensus in exchanges and promote win-win results in cooperation.King Willem-Alexander asked Han to convey his and the Queen's cordial greetings and best wishes to President Xi and Professor Peng.The most important issue facing mankind in the 21st century is the environmental issue, the King said, praising that China's achievements in solving the water resources and sanitation problems faced by its huge population are obvious to all.Noting that the Netherlands and China have played an important role in sustainable development and environmental protection, the King urged joint efforts to further strengthen cooperation and promote global carbon neutrality and emission reduction.The King stressed that the international community should pay more attention to consensus, respect each other's civilizations and identify with each other's identities. It is precisely because of the diversity of these civilizations and identities that every nation and country becomes unique, said the King.During his talks with Rutte, Han said that in recent years, by upholding the spirit of mutual respect and mutual trust, China and the Netherlands have joined hands to meet challenges, jointly ensure the stability of the global production and supply chains, contributing to the economies of the two countries and the world.Currently, China's economic stabilization and recovery momentum is better than expected, which will definitely help the global economic recovery and provide a broader space for pragmatic cooperation between China and the Netherlands, Han said.China is willing to communicate extensively with the Netherlands, consolidate mutual trust, jointly explore the direction of cooperation under the new situation, so as to promote the healthy development of China-Netherlands relations, and jointly promote world peace, security and prosperity, Han said.He pointed out that the key to tackling climate change lies in action, which requires the joint attention and efforts of the international community.There is no conflict of fundamental interests between China and Europe, but instead, they have more complementary advantages, Han said, voicing China's willingness to promote the better development of China-Europe relations through pragmatic cooperation.Rutte welcomed Han's visit, saying that China is an important trading partner of the Netherlands.The relationship between the two sides is strong and powerful, and there is great room for pragmatic cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, green and low carbon, as well as climate change, he said.There are many problems in today's world, and China's role is indispensable, Rutte said, expressing hope for the rapid recovery of Dutch-Chinese exchanges.He also expressed the willingness to deepen pragmatic cooperation between the two sides, strengthen scientific and technological cooperation in the field of climate change, and help achieve the global goal of coping with climate change.After the talks, Han and Rutte visited the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague.During his visit to the Netherlands, Han also met with the heads of Dutch chip equipment company ASML and Dutch paints and coatings giant Akzo Nobel respectively, and visited the headquarters of Philips Company in Amsterdam.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng holds talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague, the Netherlands, May 11, 2023. At the invitation of the Dutch government, Han visited the Netherlands from Wednesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng holds talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague, the Netherlands, May 11, 2023. At the invitation of the Dutch government, Han visited the Netherlands from Wednesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng visits the headquarters of Philips Company in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, May 12, 2023. At the invitation of the Dutch government, Han visited the Netherlands from Wednesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with the head of Dutch chip equipment company ASML in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, May 11, 2023. At the invitation of the Dutch government, Han visited the Netherlands from Wednesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with the head of Dutch paints and coatings giant Akzo Nobel in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, May 11, 2023. At the invitation of the Dutch government, Han visited the Netherlands from Wednesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)