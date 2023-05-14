Honduras will 'soon' start FTA negotiations with China, with agricultural goods in focus

China Honduras photo

Honduras said it will "soon" start negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) with China, Spanish media EFE reported on Saturday, another bid to rev up economic partnership after the two countries established diplomatic relations in March.An FTA deal will significantly drive Honduras' economic growth, while enhancing ties between the world's second largest economy and Latin American economies, which also demonstrates China's willingness to share its development dividends with the world, analysts noted."We will be starting soon a process of negotiating an FTA with China, which will be good news and (provide) opportunities for access of our products to China," EFE reported, citing a statement by Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina on Friday.Shrimps, bananas, melons, cigars and beef will among the products that Honduras would be exporting to China, said Reina, who announced that coffee will be the first product that it will send to the Asian economic giant.The establishment of relations with China opens up "a range of possibilities" in the areas of trade, infrastructure, finance, energy and technology, he added.The minister noted that a mission of producers and exporters of coffee and other products will travel to China to establish business contacts.According to China's Foreign Ministry, Honduras is one of the largest coffee beans growers in Central America, and agriculture is the dominant sector in its economy, while its industrial base is relatively weak. The main exports include crops including coffee, bananas and shrimps, as well as minerals such as zinc and silver.

A view of the island of Roatan in Honduras Photo: VCG