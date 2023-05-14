Beijing deploys palm print recognition system on subway

The palm scanner installed on a ticket gate of Beijing Subway Photo: CFP

Following the QR code and facial recognition, Beijing Subway and WeChat Pay have recently started deploying a palm print recognition system on the Daxing International Airport Line, which allows passengers to take the subway train by scanning the palms of their hands.Palm print scanners were installed on the ticket machines and at ticket gates at stops along the Daxing International Airport Line. Passengers can access the subway trains of the line after scanning and uploading their palm print at the ticket machine, then link it to their personal phone number and ID via WeChat mini program.Palm print recognition system can help passengers access the subway in case their mobile phone runs out of battery or in case they don't carry any cash on them. The payment will be completed after the passengers finish their trip.Palm print recognition system has been implemented in the subway of Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, but was opened for a limited number of passengers, according to media reports.The palm print recognition system involves the service provider collecting, processing, comparing and storing information about the users' palm print and palm veins. In addition, the service provider will delete the original sample and picture of the users' palms after extracting the needed information according to relevant laws.Global Times