2023 ZGC Forum to focus on AI, quantum science, brain computer interface: officials

Zhongguancun Forum Photo:VCG

The 2023 Zhongguancun (ZGC) Forum will focus on the frontier science and innovation achievement, including artificial intelligence (AI), quantum science, brain computer interface as an embodiment of China's innovation-driven growth, officials told a media briefing on Monday.The ZGC Forum is scheduled to be held in Beijing from May 25 to 30 under the theme of "Open Cooperation for a Shared Future", Wu Zhaohui, Vice Minister, Ministry of Science and Technology said at the briefing on Monday.This year’s forum is placing a significant emphasis on the creation of a platform that will foster global scientific and technological innovation cooperation.Guests from more than 80 countries and regions, and nearly 200 international organizations and institutions will participate in the forum. Nearly 120 top experts, including 17 Nobel Prize level guests, will deliver high-level keynote speeches, with foreign speakers accounting for over 40 percent of all presentations.“We hope this forum will send messages to the world that China's door for scientific and technological cooperation will only open wider,” Wu said.The event will feature six main sections and more than 150 activities. Fifty-five parallel forums will be held at the 2023 ZGC Forum, focusing on frontier areas such as artificial intelligence, life science and clean energy, as well as hot topics such as data governance, women's technological innovation and digital sports.The 2023 ZGC Forum will set up six exhibition areas, focusing on the display of blockchain, high-end manufacturing, gene and cell therapy and other fields of cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements.It will also include 26 events relating to technology transfer and cutting-edge technology innovation competition with more than 2,500 teams participating from more than 30 countries and regions.Since its inception in 2007, the ZGC Forum has been run 13 times.