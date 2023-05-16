10 specialized museums give a glimpse into 5,000 years of Chinese civilization

A Qing Dynasty gold inlaid gemstone stove stored at the Palace Museum Photo: VCG

Editor's Note:China is an ancient civilization with a history of multiple millennia. Through the decades, the archaeological finds unearthed and preserved with silent care tell the magnificent story of the economy, technology, life and art of Chinese dynasties coming all the way from the past.The thousands of museums across the country, with their rich collections and exhibits of these archaeological finds, are like stars lighting up the Milky Way that is China's history.As International Museum Day 2023 ­approaches, the Global Times introduced 10 museums from across the vast breadth and width of China over 10 issues, exploring the parts of history they display that contribute to the nation's diversity and continuity.Now, in this final issue, the 10 museums unite as one to offer a peek into this civilization.

A Qin Dynasty bronze chariot stored at Emperor Qingshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum Photo: VCG