Chinese, Lao troops exchange weapons in live-fire joint drills, displaying trust

Chinese and Lao troops exchange weapons in the live-fire shooting practices during the Friendship Shield-2023 joint exercise in May, 2023. Photo: Screenshot from China Central Television

Chinese and Lao troops exchanged weapons during live-fire shooting practices during the ongoing Friendship Shield-2023 joint exercise, in which the Lao forces for the first time got the first-hand experience using the next-generation service rifle of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA)Such weapon exchanges display a high level of mutual trust and military cooperation, experts said on Wednesday.During the joint drills currently being held in Laos, the two countries' troops carried out a live-fire shooting mission with multiple types of weapons and equipment for the first time, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.During light arms training, the two sides organized fast pistol shooting, multi-stance rifle shooting and long-distance sniper shooting.In sessions where the two sides exchanged weapons and equipment, many types of Chinese weapon were handled by the Lao side for the first time, and the PLA arranged instructors to guide the Lao troops in live-fire target shooting, CCTV reported.The report showed that the Type 191, the PLA's latest service rifle that made its public debut at the National Day military parade on October 1, 2019, was among the weapons being exchanged.Compared with the PLA's previous service rifle the Type 95, the Type 191 rifle is much lighter and has almost double the service life, the Global Times learned from the weapons' developer at Airshow China 2022, where the new rifle was marketed under the brand of the Type 20 series, which also includes submachine guns and marksman rifle variants.The Chinese and Lao troops also practiced live-fire shooting of vehicle-mounted weapons, man-portable rocket launchers, grenade launching snipers and mortars, CCTV reported.Zhuo Hua, an international affairs expert at the School of International Relations and Diplomacy of Beijing Foreign Studies University, told the Global Times that the joint drills can enhance mutual trust, expand military exchanges and boost joint capabilities in safeguarding security.The drills display a confident and open PLA, which plays an active role in safeguarding regional and international peace and stability, Zhuo said.Involving more than 900 personnel from both sides, the exercise is scheduled to last until May 28, the PLA Daily reported on May 5.