Netizen detained for posting insulting remarks about Chinese soldiers

A female netizen was detained on Tuesday evening for posting insulting remarks about Chinese soldiers on a social media platform, said police in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Wednesday.
According to the police, the netizen surnamed Shi admitted that she had posted inappropriate remarks related to Chinese soldiers to vent her personal grievances. The police said the dignity of Chinese soldiers cannot be disrespected in this way and gave Shi administrative detention in accordance with the law.
Dissatisfied with the punishment of Chinese stand-up comedian HOUSE
, who was barred from performing after making inappropriate links between stray dogs and the motto of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) during two public stand-up comedy shows, Shi said on her Sina Weibo account on Tuesday morning, "Why should HOUSE be banned? Aren't all soldier brothers just dog brothers?"
The police confirmed that Shi was a 34-year-old company worker, even though some netizens noted the position of a previous post of hers which was at Dalian Neusoft University of Information. The college denied on Tuesday evening that Shi was a member of staff or a student after an emergency investigation.
Xiaoguo Culture Media Co, the Chinese comedy show organizer House worked for, has been fined more than $1.9 million and ordered to suspend upcoming shows in Beijing.
