All-out rescue efforts requested for 39 missing in shipwreck

Lupeng Yuanyu 028 Photo: File

Chinese President Xi Jinping has demanded all-out efforts in the rescue of missing crew after a Chinese deep-sea fishing vessel capsized Tuesday in the central Indian Ocean, according to the Xinhua News Agency on Wednesday. Local authorities from East China's Shandong Province, where the wrecked fishing vessel is registered, confirmed the same day that relevant departments are coordinating all forces to organize the search and rescue mission.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, gave the instruction following the incident that occurred around 3 am Tuesday, urging relevant departments to activate the emergency response mechanism immediately, so as to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.The fishing vessel Lupeng Yuanyu 028, owned by Shandong-based Penglai Jinglu Fishery, capsized in the central Indian Ocean about 5,000 kilometers west of Perth, Australia, early on Tuesday, with 39 crew members on board missing, including 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesians, and five Filipinos.As of noon on Wednesday, no missing persons and life rafts equipped on the fishing vessel have been found,according to the Ministry of Transport.The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, and authorities from Shandong Province immediately activated the emergency response mechanism as instructed, dispatch rescue forces, and coordinate international maritime search and rescue assistance to make every effort in conducting the rescue operation. On-site rescue is under way.The China Maritime Search and Rescue Center under the Ministry of Transport has notified relevant countries, and the maritime search and rescue forces of Australia and other countries are conducting search and rescue operations at the scene, Xinhua reported.The Ministry of Transport has coordinated De Tian, a Chinese tug vessel working in waters off Colombo, Sri Lanka, the Yuan Fu Hai bulk carrier, the Ming De anchor handling vessel as well as four ocean fishing boats nearby to assist in the rescue operation.The transport ministry also coordinated with maritime search and rescue agencies of Australia, Maldives and Sri Lanka to send additional forces to carry out search and rescue.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China has activated the consular protection emergency mechanism, swiftly deploying embassies and consulates in Australia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia, the Philippines and other countries to coordinate with relevant parties in the host country to actively conduct search and rescue operations.Global Times