Xi holds welcome ceremony for Central Asian leaders

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcome ceremony on Thursday evening for Central Asian leaders and their wives in the city of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.



The ceremony was held in the Tang Paradise, a complex based on the site of the original relic of an imperial garden dating back to the Tang Dynasty.



The leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are in Xi'an to attend the China-Central Asia Summit.

