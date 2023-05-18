CHINA / ODD
Giant panda 'Zhensheng' becomes popular for her 'meditating' skills
By Global Times Published: May 18, 2023 10:09 PM Updated: May 18, 2023 10:08 PM
As a female panda, "Zhensheng" has become popular for looking like Feng Gong, a renowned comedian, and is a real "comedienne" in the panda world. Photo: web


Recently, the giant panda "Zhensheng" from Yancheng, East China's Jiangsu Province, became popular for meditating on a tree, exuding a natural health-preserving temperament.

It is known that "Zhensheng" not only likes to cultivate her mind and body but also loves to practice kung fu. She can lift her leg sideways, do a plank, and hang upside down.

As a female panda, "Zhensheng" has become popular for looking like Feng Gong, a renowned comedian, and is a real "comedienne" in the panda world.

"Zhensheng" was born on August 3, 2017 and comes from the Ya'an Base of the China Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center. She loves climbing, especially trees. In the videos circulating online, "Zhensheng" often meditates while sitting in a tree, looking peaceful and thoroughly enjoying it. In addition, "Zhensheng" often performs overhead kick for tourists, earning her the title of "real-life Kung Fu Panda."

