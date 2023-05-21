Latin American youth leaders visit Three Gorges Corporation, experience China's green development firsthand

A Latin American youth representative experiences traditional Chinese culture at China Three Gorges Corporation on May 18, 2023. Photo: Lin Xiaoyi/GT

A group of Latin American youth leaders recently visited the Three Gorges Corporation's Beijing headquarters on Thursday, where they had the opportunity to witness and experience China's green development initiatives.The International Youth Friendship Meeting, which was co-hosted by the China Youth Federation and the China Three Gorges Corporation, was held in Beijing on Thursday. The event was attended by delegates from international youth organizations and youth leaders from different nations, who gathered to share their thoughts and insights on cultural exchanges and global collaboration.During the event, Chinese and foreign youth representatives learned about the construction and operation of the Three Gorges Hydropower Station and China's green and low-carbon development.They also watched traditional Chinese cultural performances, experienced the traditional Chinese tea art, and were fully immersed in the expansive heritage and profundity of Chinese excellent traditional culture.

A Latin American youth representative experiences traditional Chinese culture at China Three Gorges Corporation on May 18, 2023. Photo: Lin Xiaoyi/GT

"For China, it is important to strengthen the production of renewable energy with this hydroelectric company; for our countries, we need to move toward generating more sustainable energies and to strengthen the development of these types of dams to make a more intelligent use of our rivers," Leila Guadalupe Pazos, Head of the Department of International Cooperation of the National Senate in Argentina, told the Global Times at the event after learning about the Three Gorges project."We see that in China, every form of development and innovation has a strategic objective that contributes to the construction of China as a whole," she said, adding "[What] see here is that innovation in China is for all Chinese people."Jean Carlos Alfredo Romero, Advisor to the Secretary of the National Congress of Honduras, told the Global Times that projects that are ecological and have environmental responsibility are what people need to develop for the planet, and the Three Gorges Corporation's initiative seems excellent and can be promoted in various parts of the world.China and Honduras established diplomatic relations less than two months ago in late March. Canales said that there is curiosity among the young people of Honduras about Chinese culture as well as China's technological development, and a belief that the way in which these technologies are applied in important fields such as education and healthcare is fascinating.