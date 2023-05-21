Beijing Metro line launches palm scanning service to check in

Passengers can use the palm scanning service to check in at the Daxing Airport Metro Line in southern Beijing from May 21, 2023. Photo: web

A specific check-in service was launched on Sunday that allows passengers to ride subway trains after taking a quick hand scanning in a designated line of the Beijing Metro, according to media reports.According to Beijing Daily, passengers need to enter their palm prints on registration machines installed at subway stations along the Daxing Airport Metro Line in southern Beijing and activate the "palm scanning" function on the WeChat Mini-Program.That done, they can put their palms above the relevant palm-scanning machines when riding subway trains, which will scan their palms automatically and open the gate if their palm print has already been registered.According to the report, the service was launched by WeChat Pay, which incorporates advanced technologies like palm print recognition. It requires no skin contact and therefore is highly efficient and safe.The service is very friendly to elderly people and those with physical limitations.It also helps passengers who forget to bring their subway cards or those who can't use mobile phones to enter the metro system, the report cited a representative from WeChat Pay as saying.

China has been consistently upgrading services involving different use scenarios like subways and malls with the help of technology.Last year, some subway lines in Shenzhen in South China's Guangdong Province launched face-scanning devices that work on a similar basis as the palm-reading system in Beijing, according to thepaper.cn.Palm-scanning services will also be offered at other sites such as offices, schools, gyms and restaurants, media reports said.Global Times