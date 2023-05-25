Essence of Ukraine crisis is outbreak of contradictions in European security governance: Chinese FM

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The essence of the Ukraine crisis is the outbreak of contradictions in European security governance, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at Thursday's press briefing when commenting on the root causes of the crisis.
The crisis in Ukraine was an avoidable tragedy, but has developed to what it is today, which is a painful lesson and deserves deep reflection by all parties, said Mao.
China's position on the Ukraine crisis has always been based on the merits of the issue, Mao said, adding that China stands firmly on the side of peace, dialogue and historical correctness, and is committed to promoting peace talks. Mao said that China is willing to work with the international community to continue playing a constructive role in promoting a political settlement to the Ukraine crisis.
Germany speaks highly of China's positive efforts to ease the Ukraine crisis, State Secretary of the German Foreign Ministry Andreas Michaelis said on Wednesday during a meeting with the Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui in Berlin, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday.
Li held talks with Michaelis in the German capital on Wednesday, exchanging views on a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and China-Germany relations, among other issues, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
China's position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear, and centers on promoting peace talks, Li said, adding that there is no panacea for defusing the crisis. All parties need to do their part to build up trust and create conditions for a ceasefire and peace talks, he said.
It is very useful and necessary for Germany and China to strengthen dialogue on a series of major international and regional issues, including the Ukraine crisis. Germany is willing to work with China to enhance communication at all levels and push for a peaceful solution to the crisis, Michaelis said.
China supports European countries to tackle the crisis, find ways to address both the symptoms and root causes, and make efforts for long-lasting peace and stability on the continent, Li said.
China will continue to maintain close communication with Germany in this regard, implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, bringing more stability and positive energy to the world.
Li was scheduled to visit Ukraine, Poland, France
, Germany and Russia to communicate with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis starting from May 15.
Li visited Ukraine on May 16 and 17, the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine said. During his visit, Li held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials, according to Xinhua News Agency. The two sides exchanged views on a series of issues including the political settlement to the Ukraine crisis and China-Ukraine relations.