Alibaba denies layoffs rumors, plans to hire 15,000 new employees this year

Alibaba Photo: VCG
Alibaba on Thursday denied the recent rumors that it would undergo extensive layoffs across various business divisions. The e-commerce giant stated that it actually expects to recruit 15,000 new employees this year, including 3,000 fresh graduates.
Addressing the rumors on its official Weibo account, Alibaba stated, "Recently, there have been widespread rumors about layoffs at Taobao, Tmall, AliCloud, Cainiao, and local life businesses. However, these rumors are baseless. Our recruitment process is continuing as planned."
Alibaba emphasized that talent mobility is a normal aspect of their operations. They expressed their commitment to consistently recruit and train exceptional individuals, considering them a vital source of long-term development and future growth opportunities.
Online rumors had suggested that Alibaba was planning to lay off approximately 20 percent of its workforce shortly after unveiling its restructuring progress, including an IPO plan for AliCloud and Cainiao.
On May 18, Alibaba announced significant developments in its restructuring plans
alongside the release of its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending on March 31. The company shared its intention to spin off its cloud computing division, explore an IPO for its delivery arm Cainiao, and initiate the IPO process for its supermarket division, Freshippo.
Alibaba's financial data revealed a 2 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue.