Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Beijing on Tuesday

Photo: China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday. Qin compared China-US relations to driving a Tesla vehicle, which requires holding the steering wheel to head toward the right direction of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation as proposed by President Xi.Also, the driver needs to “hit the brakes” in time to avoid “dangerous driving,” and “step on the gas” to facilitate mutually beneficial cooperation, Qin said. Elon Musk said that the interests of US and China are intertwined, like conjoined twin babies. Tesla opposes “decoupling” and is willing to continue expanding its business in China.