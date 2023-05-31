Elon Musk takes in banquet with 16 dishes on first night in Beijing

Photo: web



The agenda of Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk, who is visiting China for the first time in three years, has become a closely watched subject on Chinese social media.After meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday, Musk reportedly arrived at a high-end restaurant in Beijing, according to photos shared on social media.According to online pictures, Musk dined at Manfuyan restaurant for dinner where the cost per person is around 1,000 yuan ($140.75), according to online restaurant guide Dazhongdianping.The menu for the dinner was elaborately designed and contained several references to the Chinese character “ma” which means horse in Chinese and also the initial of Musk's last name in Chinese.The cover of the menu features a picture of two horses, with the English word "Tesla" written above. Below was the Chinese idiom “Yi Ma Dang Xian” meaning to take the lead, followed by “Extraordinary” written in English.The Chinese character "Ma" and the English letter "E" are both initials of Musk's name.Horses symbolize luck, virtue and a progressive spirit, with most Chinese idioms about horses having positive connotations. The inside page of the menu explained the meaning of "horse" in both Chinese and English, and wished Tesla boundless success like a "dream horse" on the road to mass vehicle electrification.The dinner included a total of 16 dishes, which were divided into seven categories: starter, soup, seafood, meat, seasonal vegetables, grains and dessert.The dishes included a pine plate meat with Italian black vinegar, nostalgic recipe, Majiagou celery with cherry blossom shrimp, geoduck with pickled cabbage and Zhajiangmian, a traditional noodle topped with a rich soybean paste.